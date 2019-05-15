Cars, night vision goggles and more could be yours at the 2019 Oakland County surplus auction

PONTIAC, Mich. - There's plenty of stuff to get your hands on this weekend at the Oakland County surplus auction.

From night vision goggles to vehicles to heavy equipment, the auction features used county surplus items and confiscated and recovered stolen property.

Other items available include boats, TVs, laptops and sunglasses.

The auction is Saturday at the Vehicle Operations Building 16 East at 1200 N. Telegraph Road in Pontiac.

Onsite registration begins at 7 a.m. The general auction begins at 9 a.m. and the gates close at 3 p.m. Vehicles up for auction can be inspected Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

See a list of items available for auction here.

