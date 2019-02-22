Cash reward offered for information leading to arrest in murder of Sterling Heights man

Nikolla Berishaj, 33, was murdered on Nov. 9, 2016 in Sterling Heights.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A cash reward of up to $12,500 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Sterling Heights resident, Nikolla Berishaj.

Berishaj,33, was murdered on Nov. 9, 2016 in Sterling Heights. He was shot at around 2:24 a.m. while sitting in a vehicle parked in the Golfpointe Village Condominium Complex.

The incident took place near Schoenherr and Plumbrook roads.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

