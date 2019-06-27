Cedar Point roller coaster closed after 'trains bump'

A roller coaster at Cedar Point was closed Thursday after the trains bumped, the park said.

The incident took place Wednesday on the Valravn roller coaster.

“Yesterday afternoon, a train on the Valravn roller coaster bumped a parked train in the loading station,” Cedar Point’s Tony Clark told NBC affiliate WKYC. “Guests in both trains were evaluated by the park’s First Aid team and escorted safely off the ride. Valravn is currently closed while the incident is under review. There is no further information at this time."

Some visitors at the park posted about the "scary" incident on social media:

So I tried to go on the valravn when I felt a huge vibration and crash people were screaming, and people running out of line. Then I figured out the two trains collided. I'm going to the park tomorrow hope everyone okay. #CedarPoint @cedarpoint #Valravn pic.twitter.com/GzOzURscI0 — Zink Binger (@BingerZink) June 27, 2019

Scary moment at @cedarpoint. While waiting for Valravn the ride broke down. My sister & I decided to wait, and about 20 minutes later the ride resumed. However, after just one train the breaks failed and one train slammed into another in the station. pic.twitter.com/Ruf6iBI6DO — Robbie DiPaola (@R_DiPaola16) June 26, 2019

Valravn first opened in 2016 and was one of the world's tallest dive coasters.

