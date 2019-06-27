News

Cedar Point roller coaster closed after 'trains bump'

By Ken Haddad

A roller coaster at Cedar Point was closed Thursday after the trains bumped, the park said.

The incident took place Wednesday on the Valravn roller coaster.

“Yesterday afternoon, a train on the Valravn roller coaster bumped a parked train in the loading station,” Cedar Point’s Tony Clark told NBC affiliate WKYC. “Guests in both trains were evaluated by the park’s First Aid team and escorted safely off the ride. Valravn is currently closed while the incident is under review. There is no further information at this time."

Some visitors at the park posted about the "scary" incident on social media:

Valravn first opened in 2016 and was one of the world's tallest dive coasters. 

