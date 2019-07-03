Chaotic video shows final moments of Detroit police chase that ended with fatal shooting

DETROIT - Footage showed the chaotic final moments of a Detroit police chase on June 3 that ended with a fatal shooting.

Prosecutors said Christopher Cavin, 29, led police on a chase for nearly 20 minutes before police boxed in his car.

Police said Cavin drove his car at a Detroit police officer, which caused the officer to fall so that he was pinned between the car and a concrete wall. Officers at the scene fired their weapons into the car, striking Cavin and his passenger, Kevin Pudick.

Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene and transported to a local hospital. Pudick died at a hospital, according to police.

Police said they located two loaded handguns from the floorboards in the front passenger compartment of the car. Police also said that cocaine and MDMA were found in the car.

Cavin is facing the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Assault with intent to murder

Two counts of fleeing and eluding police officer

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Five counts of felony firearm

Cavin was arraigned Thursday. When he is discharged from the hospital he will be remanded to the Wayne County Jail, according to officials.

Cavin was bound over Tuesday. His next court date is scheduled for July 9 at 3rd District Court, the judge said.

