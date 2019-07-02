Man charged with murder in Southwest Detroit police chase appears in court

DETROIT - A Detroit man who was charged in connection with a police chase that led to the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old Jackson man appeared in court Tuesday.

Detroit police officers attempted to stop Christopher Lee Cavin's car at Michigan Avenue and 31st Street on June 3. Police said that Cavin didn't pull over and sped off in his car, which had no license plate.

Detroit police followed Cavin and reached I-75. Michigan State Police also joined the pursuit. Police alleged that Cavin and his passenger, Kevin Daniel Pudick, appeared to be reaching for something at their feet.

Cavin's vehicle spun out of control and stopped southbound on West End and West Fort streets. When officers exited their vehicles, Cavin is accused of ramming police cars in an attempt to escape.

Police said Cavin drove his car at a Detroit police officer, which caused the officer to fall so that he was pinned between the car and a concrete wall. Officers at the scene fired their weapons into the car, striking Cavin and Pudick.

Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene and transported to a local hospital. Pudick died at a hospital, according to police.

Police said they located two loaded handguns from the floorboards in the front passenger compartment of the car. Police also said that cocaine and MDMA were found in the car.

Cavin is facing the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Assault with intent to murder

Two counts of fleeing and eluding police officer

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Five counts of felony firearm

Cavin was arraigned Thursday. When he is discharged from the hospital he will be remanded to the Wayne County Jail, according to officials.

He was bound over Tuesday. The next court date is scheduled for July 9 at 3rd District Court, the judge said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.