Children's graves among those vandalized at South Lyon cemetery

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - Many people are angry and emotional after a cemetery in South Lyon was targeted overnight Wednesday by vandals.

The cemetery is located on Stryker Street near 10 Mile Road. The damage is disheartening to this tight-knit community.

Many have been rushing to the cemetery to check on their loved one's graves and those of friends. Even people whose loved ones' headstones weren't damaged are upset by the vandalism.

Between 15 and 20 headstones were knocked over and damaged.

"You wonder why anybody would choose sacred ground like this to vandalize," Greg Werner said. His grandmother is buried at the cemetery.

The grounds crew noticed the damage early Thursday morning. The damage affected family plots and even the graves of children.

The city believes the damage could cost thousands of dollars to repair. A monument company will be called in to set the headstones back up.

South Lyon police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

