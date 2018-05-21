City of Detroit closes Coney Island where owner allegedly shot unarmed customer

DETROIT - The Coney Island where police said the owner shot a customer has been shut down by the city of Detroit because it doesn't have a valid business license, officials announced Monday.

The move came hours after activists gathered at the Motor City Coney Island at McNichols Road and Oakland Avenue demanding justice in the case.

Officials said the restaurant hasn't had a valid business license since 2014, and now the Health and Fire departments are investigating the shooting incident.

"Do you mean to tell me that if I go into a business that I could potentially leave in a body bag?" said David Bullock, a spokesperson for Change Agent Consortium.

Community activists said enough is enough after two separate shootings of unarmed black men in Detroit businesses. On Mother's Day, Derek Roberts, 34, was killed at a Citgo gas station on West McNichols Road.

"We deserve the same respect that any other customer deserves in any other community," Bullock said.

Police said Roberts got into an argument with the clerk at Citgo over a purchase. Rami Ali Jaber, 26, is accused of coming out from behind the bulletproof counter to shoot Roberts in the chest, killing him.

On Sunday night, a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg at the Motor City Coney Island. He's in critical condition.

Police said the man was told to leave the restaurant, but he returned a short time later and left again. As he was walking across the parking lot, an employee opened the back door and fired three times, according to authorities.

Community activists blame disrespect and racial tensions.

"We will not be threatened and be preyed upon," Bullock said. "They take our dollars but deny our bodies."

The Coney Island employee has not yet been arraigned.

Activists are planning to rally at the restaurant Tuesday to ensure it stays closed.

