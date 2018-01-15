Clarkston Community Schools superintendent resigns amid relationship with recent grad

CLARKSTON, Mich. - The superintendent of Clarkston Community Schools resigned after he notified the board of education of a relationship with a recent graduate.

Dr. Rod Rock told the board the “relationship started as a friendship and became inappropriate only after the now 19-year-old graduated.”

Rock felt the nature of the relationship compromised his ability to effectively serve and the board accepted his resignation Sunday.

“This is difficult and deeply troubling news, and we wish to reassure the Clarkston Community that student safety and well-being is, and will remain, our top priority,” said School Board President Elizabeth Egan. “The immediate focus of Clarkston Community Schools is to support the young woman involved. As such, the Board of Education has initiated a full and complete outside investigation and we will share findings as appropriate, while also respecting our former student’s privacy.”

Deputy Superintendent Shawn Ryan will serve as interim superintendent.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.