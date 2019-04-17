Clawson High School student in custody after threat made online

CLAWSON, Mich. - A student at Clawson High School has been taken into police custody after a threat was made online, police sources told ClickOnDetroit.

The school remains open and classes are continuing as scheduled on Wednesday.

The high school is located near Livernois and 14 Mile roads in Clawson. It is part of the Clawson Public Schools district, which had all schools placed on a temporary lockdown Wednesday morning. That lockdown was lifted about 11 a.m.

Superintendent Tim Wilson said the student was not in school when the threat was made online at about 9:55 a.m. Police later located the student and took them into custody.

Wilson said police from Clawson and Auburn Hills worked quickly to help them resolve this matter.

No other information is available at this time.

