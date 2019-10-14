Clawson police investigating stranger dangers after man asks to pet girl's dog, boys followed by man

Clawson police said a man in this vehicle asked to pet a girl's dog Oct. 13, 2019. (WDIV)

CLAWSON, Mich. - Police in Clawson are investigating two stranger danger incidents Sunday.

Police said a 9-year-old girl was approached by a man who asked to pet her dog at about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Washington Avenue and Elmsford Drive.

The girl ran home and told her mother.

The man was Hispanic and was driving a black Kia Soul, police said. The vehicle was last seen in the area of Highland and Custer avenues.

Earlier, two 10-year-old boys said a man in a small black SUV followed them while they walked home from Kentwood Elementary about 5 or 5:30 p.m.

Police said the boys described the driver as an older white man with gray sideburns. He was wearing dark-colored reading glasses and a black shirt.

Police are not sure if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police at 248-524-3477.

