Clawson schools turn to parents for ideas as district considers merger

CLAWSON, Mich. - Clawson School District turned to parents Monday for help in determining the struggling district's future.

The district has seen enrollment drop over the years, and with the drop in the number of students comes a decrease in funding.

"We've gone from 1,875 students 10 years ago, and we're down under 1,500 now," Superintendent Tim Wilson said.

The district is considering merging with Troy or Royal Oak schools.

"They laid out three plans -- rightsizing, maybe closing some buildings and moving some things around," said Julia Beattie, the parent of a Clawson student.

The Clawson District turned to parents for feedback about the plans it is considering.

The meeting with parents, as well as possible options, will be discussed at a board workshop Nov. 4. Wilson said a final decision will be made in the next couple of months.

