Coats and jackets given to those in need on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - As temperatures fall across Metro Detroit, many charities want to make sure families are prepared for what's happening outside.

RELATED: Winter outlook 2019-2020: What to expect in Michigan

Planet Aid teamed up with the Knights of St. Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary to give to those in need Saturday.

More than 1,000 coats were donated from around Michigan and northern Ohio.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mt. Lebanon-Strathmoor Church on Puritan Avenue.

"I believe the goal of any faith-based group is to help people," said Carol Harris, with the Ladies of St. Peter Claver. "We have some people come to our pantry with young children in the dead of winter in sweatsuits and sweaters."

The coats were collected by Planet Aid -- the largest clothing and shoe donation bin provider in the country.

"You don't want to throw coats and shoes away," said Larry Griffin, with Planet Aid. "There's a need around the world."

If you'd like to donate, there are more than 800 yellow donation bins across Metro Detroit. For more information, visit Planet Aid's official website here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.