Committee hears testimony on Larry Nassar inspired legislation

The Michigan House Law and Justice Committee heard testimony on legislation submitted in response to the sexual misconduct of Larry Nassar.

A 17-bill plan was submitted last week, following the recommendations of two House committees that reviewed Michigan State University’s response to complaints filed against Nassar.

READ: State House report slams Michigan State University for failure to protect students from Nassar

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians.

He admitted he molested gymnasts and kept a collection of child pornography. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison last month. He was sentenced to 40-175 years for sexually abusing young athletes.

