Community goes door to door searching for answers in teen's death on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - In August 2014, a group of teenagers was shot at as they sat outside a home on Edmore Drive near Kelly Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman killed, 3 others hurt in shooting on Detroit's east side

Although it's been five years since a promising 18-year-old girl's life was cut short, the community is still optimistic that someone knows something that could help catch the killer.

Detroit police said a red Saturn car with four men inside pulled up to the home in the 16600 block of Edmore Drive at about 11 p.m. One man exited the front passenger seat of the car and fired at the teens using a high-powered weapon. Aundrea Garland was killed, and three others were wounded.

Gardland was spending the night with a friend at a home in the area at the time. She had turned 18 a month earlier.

Gregory Rhodes lived in the area at the time and remembers the night vividly. He said he can't believe it's been five years and the investigation into Garland's death is still unsolved.

Malik Shabazz is a community activist who's working with others to make Detroit a safer place.

Shabazz and others armed themselves with flyers and -- with help from the Detroit police -- went door to door, hoping to get information that will bring Garland's killer to justice and bring closure to her family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-224-5850.

