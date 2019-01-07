Community mourns Metro Detroit family killed in wrong-way crash on way home from Florida

DETROIT - Metro Detroit communities are in shock after a family of five was killed by an apparent drunk driver on I-75 in Kentucky as the family traveled home from Florida.

The family, 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas, lived in Northville but had strong ties to the Dearborn community.

Rima Abbas was a well-known doctor in Garden City with Beaumont Health and the Abbas family was heavily involved in the community. Her husband, Issam, worked as a realtor in the area.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of Dr. Rima Abbas, her beloved husband and children. She was a caring mother and a dedicated family practice physician. Our hearts go out to all of her family, friends and patients during this difficult time," said Dr. David Wood, Beaumont Health Chief Medical Officer in a statement.

All three of the children attended Northville Public Schools. The district emailed this message to families:

Dear Northville Families, Staff and Community members,

It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the death of a Northville family in a tragic car accident early this morning. The Abbas family was travelling home from a vacation in Florida when they were hit head on by a truck travelling the wrong way on the freeway near Lexington, Kentucky. Both parents, and their three children, Ali (8th grade), Isabella (7th grade), and Giselle (2nd grade) died in the crash. The incident remains under investigation. Our hearts go out to this grieving family and all those affected by this tremendous loss.

Please know that support systems will be in place tomorrow, particularly at Hillside and Amerman schools, as students return to school. Teachers and support staff members across the District have been informed of this loss, and will be prepared to support our students and families, and one another. Our school social workers and counselors are available to provide additional support for students and/or staff members as needed.

You can expect that your child may be affected in some way by this tragedy, even if he or she did not know the family well. It is important to understand that children’s ability to process death varies based on their individual experiences and developmental stages. Giving your child/young adult the opportunity to express his or her thoughts and feelings is crucial in helping your child to work through the grief process. In addition to open, honest communication that normalizes your child’s feelings, providing consistency and routine can help your child cope with death.

The attached document, Supporting Your Child After the Death of a Family Member or Friend, provided by the Coalition to Support Grieving Students, may be of assistance to you in supporting your child. Additional resources are available through the Coalition, as well as through the Dougy Center/The National Center for Grieving Children and Families.

If you believe your child may be in need of additional help from someone at school, please contact your child’s teacher and/or counselor. We are saddened by this loss and will make every effort to support your child as needed. We will be working together with students, teachers, and parents to discuss ways to recognize and honor the lives of Ali, Isabella and Giselle and their parents over the coming days.

The Abbas family had strong ties to ACCESS, the largest Arab-American non-profit in the country, located in Dearborn. Rana Abbas, sister to Rima, is the Director of Communications at the organization.

"A beloved member of the ACCESS Family, Dr. Rima Abbas, and her husband and 3 children were tragically killed in a car accident early morning, Sunday, Jan. 6. Our hearts are broken at this horrific news. Dr. Rima and her family were loving members of the Dearborn community and they will forever remain in our memory," ACCESS said in a statement.

A visitation is planned for Monday night at the Islamic Center of Michigan in Dearborn, with a funeral service planned for Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, tributes and memories have poured onto social media, as many in the Arab-American community knew the Abbas family.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who is a close friend of the Abbas family, posted a message to Facebook:

"They were always so kind and warm. I can't imagine what my dear friend Rana Abbas Taylor and her family are going through. This is her only sibling. Those children were the heart of the family. Rima Abbas was so full of life and Sam was a good man. I only ask that we pray that they find strength during this difficult time."

What happened

Lexington police said they received a report of a white pickup truck driving in the wrong direction on northbound I-75 just before 2:30 a.m. A crash was reported shortly thereafter. The truck was badly damaged and the SUV caught fire.

The family was traveling home from a holiday trip to Florida. The coroner believes the driver of the truck was under the influence at the time of the crash. The driver was also killed in the crash.

