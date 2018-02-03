Concerned citizens plan rally to protest demolition of historic Detroit buildings

DETROIT - Detroit citizens who are concerned that historic buildings in Detroit may be demolished for parking lots are rallying Saturday.

Olympia Entertainment, a subsidiary of Illitich Group, owns several vacant structures along the Cass Corridor, buildings that some fear will come down.

"I don't think parking lots are developments," Nick Miller said.

The rally will be help from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at 2959 Woodward Ave.

The rally will be help from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at 2959 Woodward Ave.

