Condition of man shot in Detroit Sunday unknown

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital.

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that happened Easter Sunday.

Police did not dislose the location of the shooting, but said it happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the victim may have been selling narcotics when he was shot at the unknown location.

After getting shot he knocked on the front window of a home in the 1700 block of East Outer Drive and collapsed on the front porch.

The shooter is described as a light skinned man armed with a handgun. The victim was shot muliple times and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

