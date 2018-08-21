Conflicting stories emerge after 24-year-old man shot by police on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - There are two very different versions of what happened when a 24-year-old man was shot by police Monday night on Detroit's west side.

"I would stake my life -- he did not shoot at the police," said Gerald Graham, the victim's grandfather.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Asbury Park.

Detroit investigators said officers were patrolling the area when they came across a group of young men.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said officers noticed a bulge near the waistband of one of the men, and when they started to get out the the vehicle, the man immediately ran north toward Eight Mile Road.

"As the officers pursued on foot for about five houses, (the man) fired a single shot," Craig said.

Craig said the officers feared for their lives and returned fire. He said the 24-year-old man's gun was found.

"We did recover a handgun and a casing," Craig said.

From outside Sinai-Grace Hospital, the man's family said there's no way he shot at officers.

The 24-year-old man was shot in the back.

"There's no way," Graham said. "This is a good kid. He didn't shoot at the police. He ran. There's no way."

A witness told Local 4 a similar story.

"My grandbaby -- we were going in the house," a witness said. "I had to put the key in the lock, and all of a sudden, all I heard was gunshots -- about 10 of them, the boy started running and they shot him as soon as he started running. As soon as he took off, they immediately started shooting."

The witness said there were about 10 or 15 gunshots.

"They should have just let him run," the witness said. "He didn't pull a gun or anything. He was just running. I cannot believe what I just saw. This is crazy."

"There will be those in the community that will talk," Craig said. "Sometimes their information is not accurate."

The man's family said he is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. They said they're angry with the hospital because they couldn't get information for seven hours.

Family members said they didn't know if the man was alive until around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

