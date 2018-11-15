Controversial Macomb County official submits letter of resignation

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A central figure in the ongoing federal corruption probe in Macomb County is retiring.

Dino Bucci, the former No. 2 for Tony Marrocco at public works and a Macomb County trustee has announced he's leaving office.

Bucci tried to frame the move as a retirement, but the township board is calling it a resignation. Bucci submitted a letter of retirement to the board.

Bucci has been avoiding cameras since he was named as a target in the ongoing federal corruption probe in Macomb County. He's facing the following federal charges: Extortion, bribery, mail fraud, embezzlement and money laundering.

The Township Board opted to accept his letter as a resignation, not as retirement. Bucci is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the Township as well as using his two Macomb County government positions to line his own pockets in pay-to-play schemes.

He's been collecting $750 a month from the Township as well as getting a pension benefit for a year while not showing up to meetings.

