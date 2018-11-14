Convicted sex offender wanted in fatal shooting of woman, security guard, Detroit police say

DETROIT - A manhunt is on for a convicted sex offender after he shot and killed a woman and a security guard in Detroit, according to police.

Officials are searching for James Fleming, 69, after he allegedly shot two people Thursday morning at a senior housing center on Dickerson Avenue in Detroit.

James Fleming is wanted by Detroit police. (WDIV)

Police said the shooting happened overnight and the victims had nothing to do with Fleming, other than encountering him at the wrong time.

Fleming lived at the complex and was doing cocaine with a woman, officials said. At some point, Fleming tried to sexually assault the woman, police said.

The woman ran and pulled the fire alarm before she escaped, so firefighters showed up, according to police. Minutes after the Detroit Fire Department left, police received a call about an armed man, officials said.

Fleming apparently went to his car and grabbed a .38-caliber handgun and shot the security guard at the door and Bernice Clark, 66, who was standing near a food preparation area, police said.

"We miss her," said Whoopie Johnson, Clark's daughter. "Turn yourself in because this is not right."

Bernice Clark (WDIV)

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it was the first night on the job for the security guard.

"We don't know what motivated him to attack," Craig said. "We believe those intentions were to find the intended sexual assault victim. We believe, based on our investigation, (he was trying) to locate her in the building. But instead, he decided to engage in this cowardly act of these two defenseless victims. For what reason? We don't know."

Detroit police said Fleming is driving a black 2001 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Tennessee plates. They said he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Fleming is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.