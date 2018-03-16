Credit cards stolen from cars, lockers at Metro Detroit gyms

DETROIT - Three men are wanted in connection with several thefts at fitness clubs across Metro Detroit.

According to police, credit cards were stolen from gym lockers and vehicles in the parking lot. The thieves would immediately use the cards at nearby Best Buy stores and purchase expensive computers.

Authorities said these thefts have happened at least a dozen times and they believe it’s the same individuals committing fraud at the electronics stores.

Surveillance video from the Best Buy store on Hall Road in Utica from March 6 shows one of the suspects. He was in the store for less than 10 minutes before walking out with a new Apple laptop. According to the Utica Police Department, the laptop was bought with a stolen credit card.

Police say these cases date back to October 2017.

The thefts occurred in Ann Arbor, Madison Heights, Northville, Troy and Utica.

“It looks like they know what they’re doing,” said Utica police Detective Sgt. Greg Morabito said. “They spent over $3,000 in just one transaction.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Utica Police Department at 586-731-2345.

