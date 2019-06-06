'My sister didn't deserve this:' Family of woman slain by potential Detroit serial killer speak out

DETROIT - Police have confirmed the identities of two of the three victims linked to a possible serial killer targeting women in Detroit.

The family of one of the victims spoke with Local 4 and is sharing why they believe investigators initially dropped the ball on the case.

Nancy Harrison - Body discovered on March 19 on Coventry Street

Travesene Ellis - Body discovered on May 24 on Linnhurst Street

Tim and Gary Harrison want people to remember their sister, Nancy Harrison, for who she was.

"A great, great heart. She would help anybody. Do anything," Tim Harrison said. "My sister didn't deserve this."

Nancy Harrison's body was located inside an abandoned home on Coventry Street on March 19. Detroit police Chief James Craig said the department initially believed Nancy Harrison died as the result of a drug overdose.

Her brother is not happy with that ruling, they said the signs pointed to murder from the very beginning.

"The woman had a broken nose, broken jaw, blunt trauma to the head," Gary Harrison said.

Detroit police are now actively looking for a possible serial killer and rapist in connection to the three deaths.

"Chief Craig, he wants to be the hero by saying his people are on it and stuff. No, no," Tim said.

Police believe the killer targeted women who worked in the sex industry. Gary Harrison said that's not the case with his sister.

"She wasn't down there working to make money or to support her habit, Gary Harrison said.

Her family is determined to get to the bottom of what happened to their loved one.

"If it takes a day, it takes a week, it takes a month, it takes a year. We're going to find out who did this," Gary Harrison said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on Nancy Harrison's death.

