12-year-old fighting to survive after Pontiac hit and run crash

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 12-year-old is fighting to survive after a hit and run crash in Pontiac. It happened near Baldwin Road and Garner Street as the child was riding a bicycle.

“There was a loud bang,” said Daija Davis.

Davis said everything happened in slow motion. Davis was looking out of her window and she saw a little boy on his bike.

“The van came flying, hit the little boy, didn’t stop, carried his body on the van for a good few feet. I instantly ran outside. It was raining. I was like in my socks, half dressed. I was the first person on the scene.” said Davis.

That is when she called 911. “Honestly, I thought the little boy was dead. The van was going very fast.

We put jackets on him, so he did not go into shock or anything and we were waiting until the ambulance came,” said Davis.

“When you hit a child on a bicycle and you run that is the kind of person that needs to be held accountable,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Bouchard said his officers found the van near the scene but not the driver.

“After the boy fell off of the van, the bike was still stuck to the van. They stopped and swerved away and got the bike to fall off the van,” said Bouchard.

“The person did not want to get caught and we were intent on catching them,” said Bouchard.

The boy is in critical condition.

The van is a 1996 Ford Econoline White Van.

