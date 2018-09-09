3 men shot dead inside Detroit White Castle restaurant

DETROIT - Three men were shot dead inside a popular restaurant Sunday.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 fatally shot inside White Castle restaurant in Detroit

Police say someone fired a high powered rifle into a White Castle at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Livernois Avenue on Detroit's west side.

Tonya Gadson is still in a state of shock and confusion. She’s trying to figure out what happened at the White Castle.

Gadson's 20-year-old son, Deshawn Gadson, was one of the victims inside.

“You took my baby from me, you took him from us, his friends, his family, and it don’t make no sense,” said Gadson. “I heard he just brought food out to the car, and he went back in and talked to his friends. Whatever happened to him, he didn’t deserve that.”

Gadson said her son was a father to a little boy. She’s dealing with the fact that her oldest son is gone.

“My brother called me and told me, so when he told me this, I didn’t want to believe it,” said Gadson.

Local 4 was there as employees started to clean up the mess on Sunday morning. Local 4 counted 12 bullet holes in the glass door alone. On the other side of the restaurant, there was glass debris everywhere.

It’s a scene Gadson can’t get out of her head, but now she has a series of questions for whoever did this.

“I would say why? I would say why for all of them, because how would you feel if somebody took your family member? When I look at his son, what am I supposed to tell him? What am I supposed to tell his nieces and nephews? I don’t know what to tell them,” said Gadson.

Police still do not have a suspect in custody. If you have any information on who is responsible for the shooting, call Detroit police at 313-596-2200.

