Man charged in fatal shooting of 3 men inside Detroit White Castle restaurant

DETROIT - A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder in the September deaths of three men who were gunned down inside a fast-food restaurant in Detroit.

William Wilbourn-Little of Detroit was jailed pending his next court hearing after appearing Saturday by video for arraignment on charges including first-degree murder. Three other people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Police have said two men wearing masks walked up to the White Castle on Detroit's west side and fired shots inside the restaurant before fleeing on foot.

Three men were shot dead Sept. 9, 2018 inside a White Castle restaurant in Detroit. (WDIV)

