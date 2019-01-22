Bond increased for suspect charged in crash that killed retired Sterling Heights police officer

DETROIT - On Tuesday a preliminary examination was held for Jimi Pierowich, the man charged in connection with the car crash that killed Daryl Y. Brown, a 50-year-old retired Sterling Heights police sergeant.

During the preliminary examination Pierowich was bound over as charged for operating under the influence of liquor causing death and operating under the influence second degree, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. Pierowich's bond was increased from $15,000 /10% to $500,000 cash/surety no 10%. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 29.

In December Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Pierowich with operating while intoxicated causing death.

ORIGINAL STORY: Retired Sterling Heights police sergeant struck, killed by vehicle in Detroit

RELATED: Retired Sterling Heights traffic police sergeant killed in collision with drunk driver

Brown was walking across East Jefferson Avenue and Beaubien Street with a male relative in December when, it is alleged Pierowich, 30, was driving while intoxicated and struck Brown with his vehicle.

Detroit police and medics were dispatched to the scene and conveyed Brown to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Pierowich was later located and arrested by police.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.