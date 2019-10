DEARBORN, Mich. - A donation box collecting money for orphans was stolen off the counter at Posh Hookah Lounge on Military Street in Dearborn.

Surveillance video shows the man looking around before hiding the box in his jacket and walking away.

Police are searching for the suspect. Those who recognize the man are encouraged to contact the Dearborn Police Department.

