Roseville police warn of possible charity scam

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are warning the public about a possible charity scam in Roseville.

Officers say a man representing a charity called "Detroit Reads Kids" has hit multiple businesses.

We're told he enters the business and asks for a manager by name. He then tells that manager that another manager has approved a donation, presenting written proof.

However, he does not represent any charity.

