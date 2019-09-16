Son of anti-violence activist murdered in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Bernice Ringo-Wilson received the Spirit of Detroit Award at her son's funeral.

Natailian Ringo was shot and killed in Highland Park in late August. His mother has been pivotal in the fight against youth violence in Metro Detroit.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man fatally shot in Highland Park's first homicide of 2019

Ringo-Wilson said she's lost without her son.

"He was found in his car shot to death, and the car was running," Ringo-Wilson said.

At her son's funeral, a proclamation from Wayne County Executive Warren Evans honored her son before Ringo-Wilson was given the Spirit of Detroit Award for all her volunteer work.

She said she's honored by the awards and will honor her son by keeping his room the way he kept it.

There are no surveillance cameras and no neighbors where the shooting took place. It's the first homicide in Highland Park in 2019.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highland Park Police Department at 313-852-7338.

Natalian Ringo (WDIV)

