Suspect arrested in connection to man killed while house hunting in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. - A person has been arrested in connection to the murder of Nick Jones.

Jones was fatally shot Saturday when he got out of his car in the 26600 block of Lehigh Street.

Crime Stoppers was asking the community to help identify the unknown killer. The family believes the burden should be weighing on the gunman. They were hoping he would turn himself in.

A vigil was held Wednesday night. Michigan State Police announced an arrest Thursday morning.

"Investigation is continuing and a packet will be submitted for prosecutor review," reads a statement from state police.

