Community gathers to remember man killed while house hunting in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. - On Wednesday night, friends and family gathered to pay tribute to a man killed while looking at houses in Inkster over the weekend.

A crowd gathered at the Pentecostal Temple in Inkster to remember Nick Jones, who was fatally shot Saturday when he got out of his car in the 26600 block of Lehigh Street.

Nick Jones. (WDIV)

Friends said Jones lived life often thinking of others. That's why it's difficult for loved ones to wrap their minds around his murder.

"I'm still like, 'Is this real?' He had a passion for people," Jones' friend Corliss Stephens said.

Police said a stranger got into an altercation with Jones and that altercation ended with the man killing Jones.

The news of the deadly shooting of the devoted Christian and photographer has left many with questions. Jones often offered his photography skills for free.

"He told my granddaughter, who's getting married in a few months: 'Make sure you call me. I'll take the pictures of your wedding in honor of your grandfather.' That's the kind of guy Nick was," Stephens said.

"All these people lifting us up, this is what the community is supposed to do," his brother, Chris Jones, said.

Crime Stoppers wants the community to help identify the unknown killer. The family believes the burden should be weighing on the gunman.

"I hope he has a conscience and he turns himself in," Jones said.

