Two wanted for retail fraud at Bloomfield Township Ulta Beauty store

Police released this photo of the two people wanted in connection to a retail fraud complaint that was made at the Bloomfield Township Ulta Beauty store last month.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating an incident involving theft that happened last month at the Ulta Beauty store on Telegraph Road.

According to police, on April 19 at around 1:35 p.m. a retail fraud complant was made by the store's manager.

The manager told police several Prestige make-up items valued at $1,918 were missing. A review of the video surveillance cameras showed a middle-aged man and woman concealing several items in their

clothing.

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured above is urged to contact police at 248-433-7755.



