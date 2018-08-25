Deadly shooting on Detroit's east side kills 16-year-old, wounds 15-year-old

DETROIT - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night near a gas station located by the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Braille Street.

Police cordoned off a four-block area.

Witnesses said it started with an argument at a screen printing shop. The teenagers ended up on Pierson Street with a flat tire when they were targeted.

Police said they were changing the flat tire on a gray Chevrolet Impala when shots were fired from a red Chevrolet or Toyota.

"They were trying to change a tire," a witness said. "The people came and shot at them and then scattered. A few of them got hit."

The two teenagers were struck by gunfire as they fled the scene.

A 15-year-old was shot in the arm and is expected to live.

Police arrived on scene in minutes and administered CPR to a 16-year-old who was struck who later died at the hospital.

"He got shot in the face and chest. I think he was 15," a witness said.

The shooter has not been located.

One suspect is described as being a black man with dreadlocks with blond highlights. The shooter is only described as being a black man. The investigation is ongoing.

"It terrifies me because it's right down the street," a witness said. "This is just ridiculous."

