Dearborn Heights residents help each other after severe flooding

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Dearborn Heights residents helped each other get through the flooding cleanup process after their neighborhood was under water 24 hours ago.

First, vehicles that had washed into the middle of the streets needed to be cleared.

When Local 4 saw Mohammed Moghnieh on Wednesday, he was in a boat. On Thursday, he was trying to help his neighbor after her truck got stuck in the flood as she was trying to get her sick children to the hospital during the height of the storm.

Moghnieh said he wanted to make sure the truck was back in place when she returned.

Around the corner, Shane Durkee was hoping to get his car started, but didn't have any luck.

"We lick our wounds," Durkee said. "We move on."

A dog that was taken out of a home Wednesday in a rescue boat is back home.

"It is beautiful that (the water) is gone," resident Riley McClendon said.

As an ice cream man, McClendon said he has plans to help lift the spirits of his heartbroken neighbors.

