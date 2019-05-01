Firefighters rescue residents trapped in homes by major flooding in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Firefighters started rescuing Dearborn Heights residents trapped in their homes by floods Tuesday morning, and the rescues went on into the afternoon.

They rescued older people, a pregnant woman and residents with pets.

Dannie Cummings is six months pregnant. She said she lost everything she had for the baby.

Lori Clifton said the floodwaters started to come up her basement stairs before her family was rescued.

Other residents who lost almost everything carried what they could in garbage bags.

"Everything is gone -- all my kids' stuff is gone," a resident said.

