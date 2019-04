DEARBORN, Mich. - An officer in Dearborn was involved in a rollover crash after responding to a traffic stop.

A suspect is in custody. Police said the suspect was under surveillance for a serious crime but would not give further details.

The officer involved in the crash was transported to a hospital and is expected to be OK. The crash happened at Ford and Schaefer roads.

