Dearborn police say 1 is in custody in connection with fatal shooting of 29-year-old woman

DEARBORN, Mich. - Police said one person is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Saja Aljanabi.

Aljanabi was shot Sept. 6 in front of her family's home near the intersection of Tireman Avenue and Bingham Street.

Dearborn police believe Aljanabi's death is connected to two other armed robberies that occurred around the same time -- one person was robbed at gunpoint about a mile away from the home, and the other incident happened a few blocks away.

The Dearborn Police Department is urging residents to review their surveillance cameras for possible clues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral costs. You can donate here.

