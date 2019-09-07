Woman shot and killed in Dearborn during apparent armed robbery, police say

Police say 29-year-old Saha Aljanbi died after being shot in an apparent armed robbery Friday night. Photo: Courtesy of victim's family.

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police are investigating an apparent armed robbery that claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman Friday night.

Between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, in the area of Steadman and Morross, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery.

Later, in the area of Bingham and Tireman (Schaefer and Tireman), Dearborn officers responded to a report of a woman being robbed at gunpoint.

A few minutes later, in the area of Bingham and Morross, a male was assaulted at gunpoint.

The investigation into the incident on Bingham and Tireman involving the woman revealed she was approached by people on the street, and shot during the apparent robbery. The woman has been identified as Saha Aljanbi.

The attackers fled the scene afterward. Dearborn Fire Rescue transported the victim to Henry Ford Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

One of the men wanted in the string of armed robberies who approached the victims is described as a short male, wearing a white mask and all black clothing. The second is described as tall and skinny, wearing all black clothing.

"These are the types of incidents that call for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects. Please check your home security videos which may contain valuable information to solve these crimes," said Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 313-943-2241.

