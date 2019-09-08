Search for gunmen who killed innocent mother in Dearborn continues

DEARBORN, Mich. - A string of Dearborn robberies Friday night left an innocent mother dead.

The victim, Saha Aljanbi, was only 29 years old. As of Sunday afternoon, there were no updates in the case, according to Dearborn police.

She was gunned down in the 7800 block of Bingham Street in Dearborn at 9:40 p.m. Friday, police say.

Two other people were robbed at gunpoint the same night. Police are searching for the gunmen. One of the men wanted in the string of armed robberies who approached the victims is described as a short male, wearing a white mask and all black clothing. The second is described as tall and skinny, wearing all black clothing.

Police are asking people to check their home security videos to help them catch the gunmen.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call police at 313-943-2241.

