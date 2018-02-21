Dearborn residents take matters into their own hands in battle against potholes

DEARBORN, Mich. - Drivers in Metro Detroit are battling dangerous pothole problems, and the road conditions won't get better any time soon.

The frustration boiled over in Dearborn as private citizens took to the streets to fill potholes themselves.

There's a stretch of potholes on Greenfield Road in Dearborn that are so bad police showed up with cones and flares to block them off. But officials might not have showed up if not for a group of residents.

Mahdi Shukr and his friends are active on social media with their City of Dearborn page on Instagram. The page lit up Tuesday with complaints about potholes.

"We started on Hubbard, working up to Michigan and, see behind me, we have a lot of work to do," Shukr said.

They bought sand and gravel and tried to help, but they couldn't prevent flat tires on two cars, one of which needed a tow truck.

"It's a war on potholes," Shukr said. "Forget war on terror, war on drugs. It's a war on potholes."

Eventually, police officers showed up to stop their operation, saying Wayne County trucks were on the way.

"I'll go to sleep and wake up with potholes fixed, so I'm happy," Shukr said. "It's just sad we had to do it ourselves."

