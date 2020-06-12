Trenton woman watches over security camera as thief steals puppy

TRENTON, Mich. – A Downriver woman watched as a thief broke into her home, went through her things and stole her puppy.

She watched the whole thing happen over her security cameras. The young woman, from Trenton, said everyone in the area should be on high alert.

She said she left for work and her Ring camera went off. She saw a man in her house take her TV, headphones and her dog.

“This guy thought he had the right to take my headphones -- but my dog,” she said.

She said she believes the man was watching her movements and knew when she left for work.

