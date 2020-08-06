8 years after Detroit mother vanished, family wants answers

DETROIT – Tamala Wells, a Detroit mother of two, was last seen Aug. 6, 2012. Since that day, her mother has never stopped working to get answers.

As of 2020, exactly eight years later, there has been no arrests made connected to the case.

Original Story: Family of Detroit mother of 2 pleads for clues in her 2012 disappearance

“I can’t get anyone to communicate with me from down there,” said Donna Davis.

For eight years, Davis has asked one question: where is her daughter?

Wells disappeared between Appleton Street and Telegraph Road on Detroit’s west side.

Davis wants to know how could a case go cold on day one and what are investigators doing eight years later?

She said she was told police would skim the river, use K-9 units and search nearby homes, but they never did.

Wells boyfriend was questioned, but never charged.

The entire family, including Wells’ two children -- a son, 25, and a daughter, 14 -- are asking for anyone who might know something to reach out.

“I am pleading, begging; tell us something,” Davis said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.