Detroit serial killer suspect left ‘calling card’ on victims, police say

DETROIT – New details are being released in the case of suspected Detroit serial killer Deangelo Martin.

On Thursday, a preliminary hearing was held and key clues in the case were revealed. Police said there was a pattern with the victims.

According to court documents, Martin allegedly left a serial killer signature in each case. In many cases he left a victim’s sock and took the time to position each body in a particular way.

Martin has been charged with the rape and murders of Annetta Nelson, Nancy Harrison, Trevesene Ellis and Tamara Jones. He was bound over on all four murders.

His former girlfriend also took the stand on Thursday and said that he had sexually assaulted her in the past.

