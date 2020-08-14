Federal authorities bust crew accused in string of Metro Detroit pharmacy break-ins

DETROIT – Criminals were breaking into Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registered pharmacies to steal narcotics and sell them on the street.

Local 4 Defenders obtained surveillance video from the Crownz Pharmacy in Warren from the early morning hours in June. It was just after 5 a.m. when the pharmacy was broken into.

The video shows three men wearing masks and gloves. Two went in to steal items, and one stayed as a lookout. Police said $45,000 worth of controlled substances were taken and so was $600 in cash.

“There are certain medications you can’t sell on the street, you have to know what you are looking for and where it is at,” former Detroit police assistant chief Steve Dolunt said. “As a rule, they don’t take the money, they just want the drugs.

According to a criminal complaint, investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) violent crime task force. The Warren pharmacy break in was a part of a string of burglaries committed by a group of individuals working together.

The Pharmor Pharmacy on Woodward in Detroit was also targeted, according to the complaint. Approximately $10,000 in pharmaceuticals were stolen. And the Citizens Bank on Gratiot in Detroit was hit with more than $1,400 stolen.

The FBI was able to make an arrest with help from some cell phones they were tracking from a previous search warrant. They brought in Antoine Hamilton for an interview.

During the interview, Hamilton admitted to being involved in all three break ins and gave them details on the pills that were stolen and their street value.

Hamilton is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 8 in federal court in Detroit.

READ: More local crime coverage