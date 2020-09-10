Warren police operation seizes 75 guns, $107,000 in drug money

WARREN, Mich. – Police in Warren responded to a recent uptick in crime with Operation SNAG, which helped get guns, drugs and criminals off the streets.

City officials held a press conference Thursday to discuss SNAG, which stands for Saving Neighborhoods Against Guns.

It includes a police task force getting deep into areas where there have been shootings and armed robberies. It netted 75 guns, 129 arrests and 252 felony charges.

Police said more than two dozen guns seized are at a crime lab being tested. Commissioner Bill Dwyer said those weapons could have been used in homicides, shootings, kidnappings, sexual assaults and other crimes around Metro Detroit.

Also seized were heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine and more than $100,000 in drug money.

Warren mayor Jim Fouts commended the Warren Police Department for Operation SNAG and said the task force saved lives.

