What does the 2019 FBI crime report really mean for Detroit?

DETROIT – According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s crime in the United States report, violent crimes are down three percent year-to-year.

Detroit still has the highest violent crime rate of any major U.S. city. The Local 4 Defenders asked a veteran Detroit police gang unit member what he believes is the most dangerous corner in the city.

He said it’s on the city’s east side. Mack Avenue at Bewick Street up to Warren. Duane Wade lives on that corner.

“First of all, our neighborhood is safe,” Wade said.

He said his area has seen abandoned homes torn down, and everyone looks out for each other. He said the high crime numbers are related to gangs and drugs.

Police departments report their number of violent crimes to the FBI. In 2018, Detroit led the way in violent crimes reported per 100,000 people. Now, in 2019, Detroit’s numbers again leading the way, despite being down 3 percent from last year.

Judge Kenneth King at 36th District Court sees victims of crime and people who are accused of committing crimes every day.

King said his docket these days is very busy, and he handles a lot of gun cases. Police are working aggressively to get guns off the street. That has resulted in more arrests.

King said poverty plays the largest role, resulting in gangs going to war. He said crime in Detroit is on par with other big cities.

“This will truly turn around until we get a handle on our educational system. That’s when we will turn the corner,” King said.

