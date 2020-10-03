2 arrested in Harrison Township after police pursuit down I-94

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A routine traffic stop turned into a chaotic pursuit on I-94 Thursday morning.

According to authorities, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop just before 12:30 a.m. on a red Chevrolet pickup truck near Crocker Boulevard and Reimold Road. Police said the truck pulled away as the deputy approached and fled on eastbound I-94. The pursuit went on for miles, police said.

Stop sticks were able to cause the truck to lose its driver side tire, slowing the vehicle as police cruisers attempted to box the truck. Police said the suspect began to deliberately ram the deputy vehicles, causing on vehicle to drive off the highway.

Police said the truck became locked into one deputy’s vehicle’s bumper, causing the truck to hit the guard rail and coming to stop near Meldrum Road.

The driver, Jamie Storing, and the passenger, Jacob Cuellar, were both taken into custody.

Storing, a 31-year-old woman from Clinton Township, was arrested for flee and elude, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of heroin. Cuellar, a 28-year-old man from New Mexico was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Storing has been charged with fleeing police and two charges of assault with a dangerous weapon. Cuellar has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

A deputy had to go to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.