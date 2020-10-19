45ºF

Defenders

Watch: JoAnn Matouk Romain mystery series Parts 1-4

Watch the full Local 4 Defenders series here

Karen Drew, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: JoAnn Matouk Romain, JoAnn Matouk, Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Farms, Unsolved Mystery, Disappearance, Murder, Unsolved, Michigan, Grosse Pointe, Defenders, JoAnn Matouk Romain mystery series, True Crime
JoAnn Matouk Romain
JoAnn Matouk Romain

Ten years after the disappearance and death of JoAnn Matouk Romain, there remain questions about what happened to her on Jan. 12, 2010.

The Local 4 Defenders have put together a special series chronicling her mysterious death.

Watch here:

Part 1: Secrets of a Small Town

Part 2: Missing When You Are Not Reported Missing

Part 3: 'If anything ever happens to me ... '

Part 4: Questionable Police Practices

Family photos:

Crime scene photos:

Resources:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: