Watch: JoAnn Matouk Romain mystery series Parts 1-4

Ten years after the disappearance and death of JoAnn Matouk Romain, there remain questions about what happened to her on Jan. 12, 2010.

The Local 4 Defenders have put together a special series chronicling her mysterious death.

Watch here:

Part 1: Secrets of a Small Town

Part 2: Missing When You Are Not Reported Missing

Part 3: 'If anything ever happens to me ... '

Part 4: Questionable Police Practices

Family photos:

Full Screen 1 / 19 JoAnn Matouk Romain with her husband, David Romain, and their three children Michell, Michael and Kellie.

Crime scene photos:

Full Screen 1 / 11 These are images of the area outside St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church where JoAnn Matouk Romain went missing Jan. 12, 2010.

Resources: