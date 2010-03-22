March 2010: Body of missing Grosse Pointe Farms woman found

Editor’s note: This story was first published March 22, 2010.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – Authorities said dental records were used to help them determine that the body found in the Detroit River on Saturday morning is that of missing Grosse Pointe Farms woman, JoAnn Matouk Romain.

Two fishermen on the west side of Boblo Island found the body partially submerged in the water and notified Canadian authorities.

The 55-year-old woman was last seen Jan. 12.

Police said Romain’s car was found parked in the lot of St. Paul’s Church on Lake Shore Drive in Grosse Pointe Farms, along with her purse and more than $1,000.

Police said there were footprints that led from the car to the edge of Lake St. Clair, where there was a visible impression in the snow of what looked like someone sitting near the water’s edge -- but no footprints back to the vehicle.

Investigators are still trying to determine how Romain died.

“There is some closure to some extent,” Romain’s daughter, Michelle, said. “But it opens up an entire whole end of investigation.”

The family has hired a retired FBI agent to look into the death further.