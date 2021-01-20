Community steps in to help man whose van was stolen in violent Roseville carjacking

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A man whose van was stolen in a violent carjacking in Macomb County is speaking out about the incident.

Derek Hill, 52, said he pulled over to help when he saw a woman stranded in a Roseville Del Taco parking lot on Tuesday. When he got out of his vehicle, he was attacked -- and quickly realized it was a plot for theft. Now the community is stepping in to help him.

It was around 1:30 a.m. when Hill saw a car broken down on Gratiot Avenue at Masonic in Roseville. He stopped to help. He said he motioned the person motioned for Hill to roll down his window and that’s when he was punched. He was pulled out of his van and stomped on.

The people involved took Hill’s gold 2006 Chrysler Town and Country. He runs his Last Supper ministry out of the van. He had hundreds of dollars in groceries in the van that he uses to feed those in need.

Michael Masters of Masters Auto Sales in Roseville heard about the attack and gave Hill one of his vans.

Hill’s lawyers said Hill’s attackers must be caught quickly.

“They need to be off the streets. What they did to Mr. Hill tells me they have done this and will do this and likely escalate in a murder,” attorney James Galen said.

Police are investigating.

READ: More crime coverage